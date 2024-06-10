Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Mphasis Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Mphasis Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Mphasis Ltd saw volume of 5.3 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 30.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17506 shares

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, K E C International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 June 2024.

Mphasis Ltd saw volume of 5.3 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 30.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17506 shares. The stock dropped 3.77% to Rs.2,379.10. Volumes stood at 55482 shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 68831 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9643 shares. The stock gained 6.52% to Rs.1,454.95. Volumes stood at 5912 shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd recorded volume of 25289 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5394 shares. The stock gained 3.81% to Rs.948.65. Volumes stood at 13440 shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31000 shares. The stock rose 9.29% to Rs.662.75. Volumes stood at 69558 shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 99537 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24622 shares. The stock increased 6.54% to Rs.818.10. Volumes stood at 22861 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

