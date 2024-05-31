Standard Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 57.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 200.56% to Rs 10.70 crore

Net profit of Standard Capital Markets rose 57.50% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 200.56% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 380.27% to Rs 10.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 142.69% to Rs 27.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

10.703.5627.4011.2976.4561.5284.4280.963.712.4715.223.333.662.4815.033.332.521.6010.712.23

