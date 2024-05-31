Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 20.07% to Rs 6.93 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics remain constant at Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.07% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.50% to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.32% to Rs 30.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.938.67 -20 30.6626.82 14 OPM %13.1314.99 -10.5011.82 - PBDT0.941.28 -27 2.952.96 0 PBT0.841.21 -31 2.632.64 0 NP0.560.56 0 1.981.99 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 59.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Swasti Vinayaka Art &amp; Heritage Corporation standalone net profit declines 92.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Swasti Vinayaka Art &amp; Heritage Corporation standalone net profit declines 30.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

INR Slumps Against US Dollar Ahead Of Local GDP Numbers

Indices snap 5-day losing streak, Nifty regains 22,500

Combined index of eight core industries up by 6.2% on year in April 2024

Vaishali Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.68 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shashijit Infraprojects reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story