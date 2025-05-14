Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VIP Inds tumbles after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 27 cr

VIP Inds tumbles after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 27 cr

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
VIP Industries declined 3.74% to Rs 334.35 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 27.36 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 23.88 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 4.28% year on year (YoY) to Rs 494.21 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Total expenses fell 3.35% YoY to Rs 534.88 crore during the quarter. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 54.38 crore (down 20.35% YoY). The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 200.68 crore (up 5.78% YoY).

The firm reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 36.88 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, as against pre-tax loss of Rs 33.25 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a full year basis, the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 68.79 crore in FY25, compared with net profit of Rs 54.30 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.96% year on year to Rs 2,178.43 crore in FY25.

VIP Industries is the leading manufacturer of hard and soft luggage in Asia.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

