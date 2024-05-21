Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPT Healthcare standalone net profit rises 23.75% in the March 2024 quarter

GPT Healthcare standalone net profit rises 23.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024
Sales rise 3.49% to Rs 99.43 crore

Net profit of GPT Healthcare rose 23.75% to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 99.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.46% to Rs 47.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.84% to Rs 400.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 361.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales99.4396.08 3 400.19361.04 11 OPM %23.3124.54 -21.9520.60 - PBDT23.1823.39 -1 86.0270.89 21 PBT18.4219.35 -5 68.0455.98 22 NP12.8210.36 24 47.7739.01 22

First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

