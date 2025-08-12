Standard Surfactants standalone net profit rises 43.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.56% to Rs 53.02 crore

Net profit of Standard Surfactants rose 43.75% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 47.56% to Rs 53.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.53.0235.932.341.611.110.440.610.320.460.32

