Esab India standalone net profit declines 7.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 6.80% to Rs 352.02 crore

Net profit of Esab India declined 7.90% to Rs 40.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.80% to Rs 352.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 329.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales352.02329.61 7 OPM %16.8018.83 -PBDT59.3763.17 -6 PBT55.1059.84 -8 NP40.9444.45 -8

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

