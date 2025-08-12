Esab India standalone net profit declines 7.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.80% to Rs 352.02 crore

Net profit of Esab India declined 7.90% to Rs 40.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.80% to Rs 352.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 329.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.352.02329.6116.8018.8359.3763.1755.1059.8440.9444.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News