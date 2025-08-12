B & A Packaging India standalone net profit declines 50.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.19% to Rs 34.88 crore

Net profit of B & A Packaging India declined 50.14% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.19% to Rs 34.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.34.8834.476.7714.332.795.332.314.871.723.45

