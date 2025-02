Stanley Lifestyles consolidated net profit rises 24.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 109.70 crore

Net profit of Stanley Lifestyles rose 24.64% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 109.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 107.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.109.70107.3018.6919.2022.1018.3011.008.408.606.90

