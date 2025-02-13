Cressanda Railway Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 95.28% to Rs 4.98 crore

Net loss of Cressanda Railway Solutions reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 95.28% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 105.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4.98105.59-35.945.30-0.817.17-0.906.95-0.915.68

