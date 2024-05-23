Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment &amp; Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reported to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 56.83% to Rs 1.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 1.393.22 -57 OPM %-7800.00-4100.00 --120.143.42 - PBDT-0.79-0.82 4 -1.690.10 PL PBT-0.96-0.95 -1 -2.17-0.41 -429 NP-6.34-0.87 -629 -7.45-0.49 -1420

