Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit declines 12.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Star Delta Transformers declined 12.65% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.80% to Rs 32.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 35.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.32.7735.1610.5310.153.433.533.203.332.142.45

