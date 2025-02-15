Star Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 19.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.02% to Rs 23.56 crore

Net profit of Star Housing Finance declined 19.05% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 49.02% to Rs 23.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.23.5615.8165.3269.072.703.252.513.072.042.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News