Swan Energy announces empanelment and tie-up with Telecommunications Consultants India

Swan Energy has been empaneled with the Telecommunications Consultants India (A Government of India Enterprise) for a strategic tie-up in the field of System Integration, Smart City (Waste Management), Artificial Intelligence, GIS based surveys and Mapping- Land, Property, Utilities etc.

Further, Swan Energy vide its subsidiary company Veritas India has already in consortium with Genesis International Corporation received Letter of Acceptance from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the month of March 2024 for Development, Implementation, Maintenance of 3D City model & Change Detection using Geospatial Technology for BMC.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News