Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 47.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 47.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 59.52% to Rs 21.36 crore

Net profit of Star Housing Finance rose 47.83% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 59.52% to Rs 21.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales21.3613.39 60 OPM %67.9366.39 -PBDT4.122.36 75 PBT3.942.21 78 NP3.062.07 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Small savings target unlikely to exceed July BE of Rs 4.2 trn: Sources

Diabetes health insurance in India: Plans, coverage, and costs explained

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 77,800; Nifty at 23,600; FMCG, IT stocks drag

Pacific Paradise: Nauru launches citizenship by Investment for world's rich

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story