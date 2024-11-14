Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 47.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.52% to Rs 21.36 crore

Net profit of Star Housing Finance rose 47.83% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 59.52% to Rs 21.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.21.3613.3967.9366.394.122.363.942.213.062.07

