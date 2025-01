Starteck Finance consolidated net profit rises 30.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.54% to Rs 8.76 crore

Net profit of Starteck Finance rose 30.11% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.54% to Rs 8.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8.767.3986.5386.743.333.553.203.413.632.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News