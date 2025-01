SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 15.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.45% to Rs 455.47 crore

Net profit of SMC Global Securities declined 15.49% to Rs 43.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 51.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.45% to Rs 455.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 427.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.455.47427.8924.5426.4863.2775.6855.8067.2143.6551.65

