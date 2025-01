Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit declines 8.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.31% to Rs 1511.69 crore

Net profit of Blue Dart Express declined 8.86% to Rs 81.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 88.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 1511.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1382.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1511.691382.9315.8315.43230.58218.11109.26107.5281.0188.89

