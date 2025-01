eClerx Services consolidated net profit declines 1.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.43% to Rs 853.82 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services declined 1.13% to Rs 137.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 138.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.43% to Rs 853.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 752.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.853.82752.7624.3027.53219.78222.16184.00188.63137.07138.63

