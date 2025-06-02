State Bank of India announces change in senior management

State Bank of India announced changes in senior management as detailed below:

1.Gulshan Malik, Deputy Managing Director (CCG-I) will be superannuating from the services of the Bank on 31 May 2025.

2. Ramesh Srinivas Rao has been entrusted with new responsibility as DMD (CCG-I) and will assume charge from 01 June 2025.

3. Rajeev Kumar has been entrusted with new responsibility as DMD (Internal Audit) and will assume charge from 02 June 2025.

4. Kishore Kumar Poludasu has been entrusted with new responsibility as DMD (HR) & CDO.

5. Binod Kumar Mishra has been entrusted with new responsibility as DMD & Chief Operating Officer.