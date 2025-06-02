Australian markets end modestly lower

Australian markets ended modestly lower, dragged down by banks and energy stocks on renewed Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.24 percent to 8,414.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.26 percent lower at 8,637.50.

Shares of Brickworks soared 27.6 percent after an announcement that the building products maker and investment company Washington H Soul Pattinson's will merge to create a new A$14 billion entity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News