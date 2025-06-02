Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets end modestly lower

Australian markets end modestly lower

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Australian markets ended modestly lower, dragged down by banks and energy stocks on renewed Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.24 percent to 8,414.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.26 percent lower at 8,637.50.

Shares of Brickworks soared 27.6 percent after an announcement that the building products maker and investment company Washington H Soul Pattinson's will merge to create a new A$14 billion entity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

