State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 22.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of State Bank of India rose 22.88% to Rs 19782.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16099.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.71% to Rs 121044.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 107390.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.121044.68107390.7848.1944.7227474.3121935.7127474.3121935.7119782.7616099.58

