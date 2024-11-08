Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 22.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 12.71% to Rs 121044.68 crore

Net profit of State Bank of India rose 22.88% to Rs 19782.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16099.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.71% to Rs 121044.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 107390.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income121044.68107390.78 13 OPM %48.1944.72 -PBDT27474.3121935.71 25 PBT27474.3121935.71 25 NP19782.7616099.58 23

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

