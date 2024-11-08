Mukand consolidated net profit rises 10.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.27% to Rs 1262.84 crore

Net profit of Mukand rose 10.60% to Rs 25.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.27% to Rs 1262.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1376.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1262.841376.686.025.0846.8140.3233.1927.8525.7823.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News