Mukand consolidated net profit rises 10.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.27% to Rs 1262.84 croreNet profit of Mukand rose 10.60% to Rs 25.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.27% to Rs 1262.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1376.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1262.841376.68 -8 OPM %6.025.08 -PBDT46.8140.32 16 PBT33.1927.85 19 NP25.7823.31 11
