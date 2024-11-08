Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 115.31 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 81.88% to Rs 115.20 crore

Net Loss of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 115.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 317.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 81.88% to Rs 115.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 63.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.115.2063.3436.63-63.48-76.92-293.36-110.05-316.19-115.31-317.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News