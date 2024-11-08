Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 75.40 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 1159.67 crore

Net Loss of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reported to Rs 75.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 123.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 1159.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1133.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1159.671133.290.09-4.88-21.38-66.95-75.69-122.88-75.40-123.14

