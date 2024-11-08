Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit rises 34.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales decline 2.37% to Rs 11104.95 crore

Net profit of Ashok Leyland rose 34.15% to Rs 705.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 526.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 11104.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11374.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11104.9511374.90 -2 OPM %18.3716.44 -PBDT1203.071192.31 1 PBT959.04965.70 -1 NP705.64526.01 34

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

