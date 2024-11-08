Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit rises 34.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.37% to Rs 11104.95 crore

Net profit of Ashok Leyland rose 34.15% to Rs 705.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 526.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 11104.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11374.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11104.9511374.9018.3716.441203.071192.31959.04965.70705.64526.01

