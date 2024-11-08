Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 25.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 25.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.72% to Rs 457.79 crore

Net profit of Safari Industries (India) declined 25.40% to Rs 29.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.72% to Rs 457.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 370.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales457.79370.02 24 OPM %10.4617.15 -PBDT52.5164.14 -18 PBT37.8451.89 -27 NP29.6639.76 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BFSI Summit LIVE: Corporate top lines will be affected if purchasing power does not rise, says CEA

Vedanta Q2 rev falls 3.4% to Rs 37,634 cr, operating profit tanks 14% YoY

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex treads water at 79,400; China unveils $839 bn local govt debt swap

After Donald Trump's election win, many Americans research moving abroad

LIVE: Forces against AAP will do anything to defeat us; can't let them win, says Kejriwal

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story