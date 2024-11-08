Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 25.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.72% to Rs 457.79 crore

Net profit of Safari Industries (India) declined 25.40% to Rs 29.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.72% to Rs 457.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 370.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.457.79370.0210.4617.1552.5164.1437.8451.8929.6639.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News