Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 25.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.72% to Rs 457.79 croreNet profit of Safari Industries (India) declined 25.40% to Rs 29.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.72% to Rs 457.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 370.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales457.79370.02 24 OPM %10.4617.15 -PBDT52.5164.14 -18 PBT37.8451.89 -27 NP29.6639.76 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News