State Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 743.2, down 0.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 38.48% in last one year as compared to a 25.94% rally in NIFTY and a 13.15% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 743.2, down 0.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 21978.2. The Sensex is at 72457.17, down 0.87%.State Bank of India has gained around 19.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 1.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46588.05, down 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 257.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 744.3, down 0.69% on the day. State Bank of India jumped 38.48% in last one year as compared to a 25.94% rally in NIFTY and a 13.15% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.75 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

