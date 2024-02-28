Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemplast Sanmar commences Paste PVC production at Cuddalore facility

Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Chemplast Sanmar said that it has commenced commercial production from the new Paste PVC facility set up at SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Semmankuppam Village, Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu.

The announcement was made before market hours today.

Chemplast Sanmar is a major manufacturer of specialty chemicals such as specialty paste PVC resin and custom manufactured chemicals for agro-chemical, pharmaceutical and fine chemicals sector. The company also produces other chemicals such as caustic soda, chloromethane products, hydrogen peroxide and refrigerant gas.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 32.41% to Rs 26.05 crore on a 17.30% fall in sales to Rs 987.75 crore in Q2 FY24 over Q2 FY23.

The scrip fell 1.06% to currently trade at Rs 465.15 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

