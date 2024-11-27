State Bank of India raises Rs 50,000 cr domestic bonds in FY2025

State Bank of India raised Rs 50,000 crore domestic bonds in FY 2025. The Bank raises Rs 5,000 crore AT1 Bonds, Rs 15,000crore Tier 2 Bonds and Rs 30,000 crore Long Term Bonds till date during FY25 at very competitive rate. All these issues have attracted overwhelming response from investors and were oversubscribed by more than 2 times against the respective base issue size. The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, Banks etc.

Bank's AT1 Bonds are rated AA+ (stable outlook) and both the Tier 2 and Long Term Bonds are rated AAA (stable outlook). These bonds are of 15 years tenor except for the AT1 Bonds which is perpetual. The AT1 and Tier 2 Bonds raised by the Bank during the year are issued with call option after 10 years or any anniversary date thereafter.

