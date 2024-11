Surya Roshni has received orders of Rs 214.68 crore including an order of Rs 106.01 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation for supply of API SL Gr. X, 3LPE Coated Line Pipes for Rajasthan & Jharkhand and order of Rs 108.67 crore (with GST) from Domestic entity for supply of Food Grade Epoxy Coated, Spirally Welded HSAW MS pipes for Madhya Pradesh.

