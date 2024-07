For collective investment of 750 million Pounds

State Bank of India (SBI) and Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), UK has signed non-binding Memorandum of Understanding on 24 July 2024 for 750 million Pounds where FCDO and SBI, each, will collectively invest matched contributions of 375 million Pounds equivalent over a pre agreed timeline.

