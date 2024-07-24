Tips Inds spurts after Q1 PAT rises 61% YoY to Rs 44 cr

Tips Industries rallied 6.38% to Rs 606.20 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 61% to Rs 43.6 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 27.1 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 40% YoY to Rs 73.9 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 40% YoY to Rs 73.9 crore in Q1 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 58.32 crore in Q1 FY25, up 60.44% as compared with Rs 36.35 crore in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Operating EBTDA stood at Rs 54.4 crore, registering the growth of 55% as compared with Rs 35 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin stood at 73.6% during the quarter as against 66.6% posted in corresponding quarter last year.

The content cost for the quarter stood at Rs 12.7 crore compared to Rs 12.2 crore in Q1FY24, reflecting an increase of 4% compared to the previous years quarter.

Kumar Taurani, chairman & managing director, said, I am delighted to share with you that the Q1 FY2025 has been remarkable for us. Our revenue for the Quarter stood at Rs 73.9 crore up by 40% YoY with a PAT of Rs 43.6 crore increasing by 61% YoY. This demonstrates our commitment to growing and improving our business. In Q1 FY25, we released around 97 new songs out of which, 18 were new Film songs and 79 Non-Film songs. Our primary focus is always on quality music. We have successfully completed the buyback of shares amounting to Rs 46.62 crores inclusive of all taxes for non-promoter shareholders. We remain committed to returning value to our shareholders.

Hari Nair , chief executive officer, said, Our music is experiencing solid growth across all digital platforms, with YouTube, Spotify, and Jio Saavn being key drivers for both new releases and our catalogue.

Mumbai-based Tips Industries is an Indian music record label and film production, film promotion and film distribution company.

