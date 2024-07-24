Petronet LNG hits record high as PAT jumps 44% YoY in Q1 FY25

Petronet LNG advanced 5.38% to Rs 351.45 after its consolidated net profit jumped 39.74% to Rs 1,100.76 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 787.73 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations climbed 15.09% year on year (YoY) to Rs 13,415.13 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,478.95 crore in June 2024 quarter, up 39.52% on YoY basis.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Petronet LNG is involved in the business of import and regasification of LNG and supply to BPCL, GAIL, IOCL and others. Presently, the company owns and operates LNG Regasification Terminals with name plate capacity of 17.5 MMTPA at Dahej.