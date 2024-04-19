State Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 743.45, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 36.46% in last one year as compared to a 24.99% rally in NIFTY and a 11.77% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 743.45, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22027.95. The Sensex is at 72674.25, up 0.26%.State Bank of India has added around 0.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 2.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47069.45, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 154.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

