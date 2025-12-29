State Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 964.1, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.3% in last one year as compared to a 9.74% rally in NIFTY and a 15.47% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 964.1, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25948.55. The Sensex is at 84699.55, down 0.4%.State Bank of India has lost around 0.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 1.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59011.35, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.56 lakh shares in last one month.