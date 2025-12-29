Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind Fashions to acquire Flipkart's stake in Arvind Youth Brands for Rs 135 crore

Arvind Fashions to acquire Flipkart's stake in Arvind Youth Brands for Rs 135 crore

Image
Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Arvind Fashions said that it would acquire Flipkart Group's stake in Arvind Youth Brands (AYBPL) for Rs 135 crore, thereby making AYBPL a wholly owned subsidiary.

Over the last five years Flying machine has re-established as a well-accepted brand on the digital channels.

The partnership with the Flipkart group helped Flying Machine become one of the top casual wear brand on digital platforms, catering to the fashion-conscious youth of India.

Amisha Jain, managing director & chief executive officer of Arvind Fashions, said, We are thankful to the Flipkart Group for their support in building Flying Machine into a brand of choice on digital channels.

Our relationship with the Flipkart group will continue ensuring consumers can still shop Flying Machine on its platforms. The brand will also be available to consumers on other digital channels and portals.

Arvind Fashions is engaged in the wholesale and retailing of owned and licensed branded apparels in India. With a host of renowned brands, both international and indigenous, like U.S. Polo Assn., Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Flying Machine, it has presence across lifestyle brands.

The scrip fell 1.47% to currently trade at Rs 508.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sigachi Industries drops as CEO Amit Raj Sinha remanded in Hyderabad unit fire probe

Madhav Infra Projects jumps on bagging Rs 342-crore solar order from MPUVNL

USD/JPY hovers around 156 mark as BOJ sayd it is desirable to steadily raise interest rates

Sensex slumps 270 pts; IT shares decline for 4th day

Arfin India secures order worth Rs 321 cr from Diamond Power Infrastructure

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story