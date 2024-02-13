Steel Authority of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 118.3, down 3.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 40.5% in last one year as compared to a 20.98% rally in NIFTY and a 33.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 118.3, down 3.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 21690.7. The Sensex is at 71414.04, up 0.48%.Steel Authority of India Ltd has gained around 3.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7901.65, down 2.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 549.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 549.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 118.6, down 2.75% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 16.84 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

