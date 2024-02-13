Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 735.5, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.74% in last one year as compared to a 20.98% rally in NIFTY and a 33.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 735.5, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 21690.7. The Sensex is at 71414.04, up 0.48%.Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added around 0.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7901.65, down 2.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 737.15, down 0.81% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 15.54 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

