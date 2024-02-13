Vedanta Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 266.4, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.21% in last one year as compared to a 20.98% rally in NIFTY and a 33.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 266.4, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 21690.7. The Sensex is at 71414.04, up 0.48%.Vedanta Ltd has eased around 2.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7901.65, down 2.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 267.65, down 0.04% on the day. Vedanta Ltd tumbled 15.21% in last one year as compared to a 20.98% rally in NIFTY and a 33.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 5.35 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

