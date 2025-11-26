Steel Authority of India Ltd Spikes 2.68%

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 4.5% over last one month compared to 3.4% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.32% drop in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 2.68% today to trade at Rs 135.8. The BSE Metal index is up 0.35% to quote at 33487.2. The index is down 3.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Steel Ltd increased 1.64% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 1.34% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 9.96 % over last one year compared to the 5.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.