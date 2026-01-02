Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Exchange India receives upgrade in credit ratings

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Steel Exchange India has achieved investment-grade credit rating status, following the assignment and upgrade of its bank facilities by Infomerics Valuation and Rating as detailed below:

Non convertible debentures (Rs 198.56 crore) - IVR BBB-; Stable (upgrade)

Long term bank facilities term loans (Rs 150 crore) - IVR BBB-; Stable (assigned)

Long term bank facilities cash credit (Rs 10 crore) - IVR BBB-; Stable (upgraded)

Short term bank facilities letter of credit (Rs 40 crore) - IVR A3 (upgraded)

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

