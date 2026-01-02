Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lineage Power (subsidiary of Pace Digitek) receives order worth Rs 94 cr from BSNL

Lineage Power (subsidiary of Pace Digitek) receives order worth Rs 94 cr from BSNL

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Pace Digitek announced a landmark achievement as its material subsidiary, Lineage Power, has received a prestigious order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL). This strategic contract, valued at approximately Rs 94.35 crore, positions Lineage Power as a critical partner in reinforcing BSNL's power infrastructure.

Under the terms of this major order, Lineage Power will deploy 25,000 advanced Lithium-Ion (Li- ion) battery modules (100 AH/48V) alongside 2,500 high-durability IP55-rated racks. Engineered for both indoor and outdoor resilience, these systems will be configured into high-capacity battery sets ranging from 300AH to 1200AH, providing the high-efficiency energy storage essential for modern telecom network requirements.

Reflecting a deep commitment to operational excellence, this procurement is backed by an industry- leading 5-year comprehensive warranty followed by a 5-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC). This 10-year support lifecycle ensures that BSNL's critical infrastructure remains operational, sustainable, and reliable for the long term.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

