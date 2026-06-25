Sterling Bank selects Infosys Finacle SaaS platform for its transformation program

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, and Sterling Bank of Asia (Sterling Bank), one of the most progressive banks in the Philippines, today announced the bank's decision to select Infosys Finacle Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform for its transformation program. Sterling Bank has opted to leverage the Finacle Core Banking, Finacle Customer Data Hub, Finacle Trade Finance, and Finacle Origination solutions for its requirements. Through this strategic collaboration with Infosys Finacle, Sterling Bank expects to enhance the experience of both employees and customers, maintain high standards of availability and reliability in its banking services, and reduce operational complexity through automation and digitization, thereby supporting its future growth.

With the new platform, Sterling Bank will be able to simplify management of technology operations by leveraging the SaaS-based deployment, allowing the bank to focus on strategic growth and innovation. Further, the bank will be able to drive faster innovation cycles while staying secure and compliant through access to periodic upgrades, security, and feature enhancements. In addition, the cloud-hosted model will help the bank scale seamlessly and on demand to support evolving business needs.