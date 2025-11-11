Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 1.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.79% to Rs 207.91 crore

Net profit of Sterling Tools declined 1.60% to Rs 17.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.79% to Rs 207.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 283.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.207.91283.9811.3611.3424.1931.7314.4223.0517.1917.47

