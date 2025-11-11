Aeonx Digital Technology consolidated net profit declines 72.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.70% to Rs 10.64 crore

Net profit of Aeonx Digital Technology declined 72.66% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 10.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.6410.26-1.227.890.991.990.551.830.351.28

