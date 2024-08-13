Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 40.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 27.69% to Rs 281.68 crore

Net profit of Sterling Tools rose 40.86% to Rs 18.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.69% to Rs 281.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 220.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales281.68220.60 28 OPM %11.4111.53 -PBDT31.6125.20 25 PBT23.9317.14 40 NP18.4113.07 41

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

