Sterlite Technologies announces strategic partnership with du telecom

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Sterlite Technologies announced a strategic partnership with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), one of the top telecom companies in the UAE.

This partnership for advanced optical fibre cables demonstrates du's commitment to the fast expansion of fibre-dense mobile and FTTH networks across the UAE, to deliver an exceptional customer experience, which has been a hallmark of the company.

This announcement by STL comes on the heels of STL signing a new 5-year contract for its optical fibre cables with Du Telecom. As a part of this contract, STL, a Zero Waste to Landfill manufacturer, will provide its advanced optical cable designs with bend-resistant fibre to deliver better network performance, especially in FTTH networks. With an impeccable record on quality, STL's products have enabled du to deploy networks faster and with reduced CapEx and OpEx.

First Published: May 14 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

