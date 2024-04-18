Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech Projects wins orders of Rs 232 cr

Power Mech Projects wins orders of Rs 232 cr

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Power Mech Projects has bagged orders worth Rs 232.03 crore as detailed below:

A) Order worth of Rs. 122.89 crores from BHEL in various packages as follows:

Package-A: Erection of Power House Unit 1 & 2 (incl CCR) structure and other mics. buildings including supply & installation of items as per BOQ at 2X660 MW NTPC Talcher Odisha.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Package-B: Erection of Ash Handling Plant structure, FGD Structure, Tank fabrication & installation and other mics. building Structure including supply & installation of items as per BOQ at 2X660 MW NTPC Talcher Odisha.

Package-C: Erection of Coal Handling Plant structure and other mics. building Structure including supply & installation of items as per BOQ at 2X660 MW NTPC Talcher Odisha.

B) Balance Civil and Architectural works of Superstructure of Power House, Bunker area and Balance works in other areas of Main plant of Yadadri TPS Unit 4& 5 - Rs. 52.74 crore.

C) Mechanical Structure Erection works at PP2 and Balance Quantity of Coke Oven Projects (Battery 5&6) at Jindal Steel Odisha Limited (JSOL), Angul- Rs. 56.40 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NTPC completes trial operation of 600 MW Unit 2 of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project

NTPC's renewable energy arm inks JV pact with Uttar Pradesh's thermal power utility

NTPC rises on completing trial operation of 660 MW

NTPC commissions 70MW of Chhattargarh Solar PV Project in Bikaner

NTPC, Avenue Supermarts, Godrej Properties, Patel Engineering in focus

Nifty slides below 22,100; FMCG stocks slide

India's Gross Natural Gas Production Spurts 5.8% On Year In FY24

FMCG stocks slide

Banking stocks slide

Healthcare shares fall

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story