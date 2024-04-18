Volumes soar at Just Dial Ltd counter

Just Dial Ltd clocked volume of 89.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 45.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares

Mastek Ltd, Aether Industries Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 April 2024.

Just Dial Ltd clocked volume of 89.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 45.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.06% to Rs.1,016.40. Volumes stood at 1.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Mastek Ltd witnessed volume of 5.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42336 shares. The stock increased 8.56% to Rs.2,803.65. Volumes stood at 29476 shares in the last session.

Aether Industries Ltd notched up volume of 3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41933 shares. The stock rose 0.83% to Rs.844.65. Volumes stood at 39171 shares in the last session.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 45.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.51% to Rs.1,723.00. Volumes stood at 17.09 lakh shares in the last session.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd clocked volume of 2.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40419 shares. The stock gained 5.33% to Rs.1,950.00. Volumes stood at 33300 shares in the last session.

